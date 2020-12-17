Mansfield University, the athletic department and the entire Mountaineer family mourn the loss of MU men’s basketball standout guard Thomas Moore ‘17.
Moore (2013-16) was nothing short of dominant in his two seasons with the men’s basketball program, capping off his standout career by earning 2nd-Team All-PSAC during his senior season.
In 2015-16, Moore led his team and ranked 11th in the PSAC in scoring average with 15.4 points a game, hit double-figure scoring in 22 games including five games of 20+ points, connected on a career-best 10 field goals, with three triples, to score a career-high 26 points against Alfred State and ranked second in the PSAC in assists with 5.3 a game.
Moore led the club in assists during both years and finished with career averages of 15.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds, while shooting 80 percent from the charity stripe.
Moore joined the Mounties in 2013-14 after spending two seasons at Globe Institute of Technology.
Prior to Globe, Moore was a three-time All-Public Team member, while leading Math Civics and Science to a Pennsylvania State Championship.
“The MU basketball program is deeply saddened to learn of Thomas’ passing,” Men’s Basketball Head Coach John Szentesy said. “Thomas was an exceptional player who loved the game immensely. I will remember his great sense of humor and how well he treated others. He always seemed to have a big smile on his face, especially when he was playing the game he loved. Our thoughts and prayers are with Thomas’ family and all who knew him during this difficult time.”
“This has been an extreme tragedy for all of those who knew and cared for Thomas “Boob” Moore,” former teammate and current Sprint Football Assistant Coach Jakob Woods said. “Thomas was an infectious leader who created smiles for everyone he was around. I will never forget those smiles that he created in my life, we will miss you ‘Boob’.”