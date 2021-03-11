In 29 years at the helm of the Mansfield University softball program, Head Coach Edith Gallagher may have had her most heartbreaking season of her career in 2020 and it had nothing to do with wins or loses.
Victorious in five of their previous six games, the Mounties were riding high as they took the trek home from Richmond Virginia to Mansfield as conference play loomed and their minds set on Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) foe, East Stroudsburg University.
However, that following week the conference announced the cancelation of the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gallagher will enter year 30 on Sunday, March 7, as the Mountaineer softball program "Team 41" will take the field for the first time in 370 days when they travel to Shepherdstown, W.V. to take on the newest member of the PSAC, Shepherd University for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
"We're just trying to take one moment at a time and just focus on what we have to do at that moment," Gallagher said. "We just have to adapt and go with it. One moment at a time, one thing at a time. My only expectations are they give everything they have, commit to the season and commit to each other."
Gallagher understands the obstacles that come with this season, but has made it a point to slow things down and try and get the squad to enjoy the moment.
"Just joy and excitement to be back on the field and playing," Gallagher added. "The freshmen are working hard and getting a little more familiar with everything and how it works here. Everyone is really looking forward to this weekend and getting to play."
What will the Mounties look like?
Pitching Staff
The Mountaineer pitching staff is one of the most experienced groups on the roster and will be key to a quick start as the Mounties jump right into to conference play in 2021 with no opportunity to build gradually during a non-conference schedule.
Junior Alexis Easling was off to the best start of her career, notching a 4-1 record with 18 strike outs, while holding a 2.98 ERA in 34 innings pitched last season.
Freshman Danielle Goff was able to ease into her rookie year thanks to the dominance of Easling, while striking out 10 hitters in 25 innings. Goff allowed just one earned run in 9.1 innings over her final two starts and was named PSAC Pitcher of the Week for her efforts.
Freshman Maddy Jean joins the Mountaineer pitching staff in 2021 and has impressed the coaches during the early spring. Jean adds protection behind the Mounties top two arms and will serve as a reliever in the early season.
Coach's Take: "We have Lexi Easling and Dannie Goff and both look really good right now and are doing a great job. We also have rookie Maddy Jean and you'll see her in some late innings and working in behind those two. They're really coming around after being off that long and not having any competitive opportunities in the fall. Easling and Goff will start games - but they might start one, close one and then start the next game and go. There are all different scenarios that we might use. Our pitching staff is going to take on a large roll - doing great things."
Catchers
The backend of the battery should be another strong area for the Mountaineers as they return two players with significant collegiate experience in senior Hannah Breitigan and junior Hannah Swartz, while also bringing in newcomer Anastasia Berardi.
Breitigan is the longest tenured Mountie on the roster and returns with 48 games played and 87 at-bats under her belt. Swartz started four games during the shortened 2020 season and brings another left-handed bat to the lineup.
Berardi is a 5-11 freshman from Lancaster, Pa. and will add depth to the catchers.
The trio has worked quickly to gel with the two returning pitchers (Easling and Goff) while getting to know Jean.
Coach's Take: "Senior Hannah Breitigan, junior Hannah Swartz, and freshman Anastasia Berardi are our catchers. They're very connected and have been working together for two years now. They have also done a good job quickly getting to know Maddy Jean."
Infield
Just like returning their top two guns in the pitching circle this season, returning your top hitter over the past three seasons is also a recipe for success.
Two-time All-PSAC member, senior Joelle Snyder returns to the Mountaineer lineup and will start at shortstop after spending the majority of her career in the outfield. Snyder is hitting an unprecedented .396 in her career, with 90 hits, six home runs, 55 RBI and a .634 slugging percentage.
In her first season as an everyday starter in 2020, senior Alex Hein returns to the Mountie infield and can provide a spark as a lefty who can produce up and down the lineup. Hein registered five hits in nine games last season.
Abbey Woodard started five games last season and will play first base, but will also move all around the infield as needed. Breitigan can also play third when she is not behind the plate.
Easling, who got off to a hot start at the plate in 2020 (.316 BA, one home run, six hits) will play third when she isn't in the circle. Goff mirrors that ability and will be joined by Berardi and freshman Gabby Drumm as much needed depth to the infield.
Warrior Run graduate, freshman Lauren Watson also joins the Mounties as an infielder but will serve as another utility player. Gallagher described how important it will be to have athletes that can play multiple positions.
Coach's Take: "We have an entirely new infield. We have Abbey Woodard returning to first base and you might see her at short or second. Gabby Drum also will be at first base. On second you have senior Alex Hein or freshman Lauren Watson. Shortstop is going to be Joelle Snyder, who will be backed up by Abbey Woodard. Joelle works hard all the time and puts in the extra work to become better all the time. She is pumped to get back on the field and play. Over at third base you'll have Alex Easling, Hannah Breitigan, Danielle Goff and Anastasia Berardi."
Outfield
Looking to build on an already impressive career, junior Lacey O'Donnell returns in the Mountaineer outfield and will be a crucial piece to the offense. O'Donnell got out of the gates quickly as a freshman, batting an impressive .417 which ranked eighth in the PSAC and just fell outside of the top-50 in the nation. O'Donnell was hitting .400 with eight hits during the shortened 2020 season.
Junior Rebecca Pizzo hit over .300 as a platoon player in 2019 and will have a chance to cement herself in the Mountie lineup during the 2021 campaign. Juniors Meghan McGinley and McKenna Russell both return for their third year as a Mountie and will move all over the outfield while providing speed on the bases.
Sophomore Madison Morrett returns as another speedy lefty and will enter year-two with collegiate experience after playing in five games and starting two last season. Shannon Sisco is a freshman from Cicero, N.Y. who will also see time with this group.
Coach's Take: "Out in the outfield we have Lacey O'Donnell, Meghan McGinley, Rebecca Pizzo, Maddy Morrett, Mckenna Russell and our rookie Shannon Sisco. We are preparing to move players to multiple positions as needed. They have been working hard and are excited to get out there."