Head Coach Edith Gallagher and the Mansfield University softball team have released the 2021 schedule.
The Mountaineers will open their season in conference competition when they travel to Shepherdstown, W.V. to take on the newest member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, Shepherd University on Friday March, 5. The Mountaineers host the Rams on Saturday, March 6 at Helen Lutes Field.
Mansfield follows with weekend series with West Chester, East Stroudsburg, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Bloomsburg and Shippensburg.
The Mounties final weekend series will feature a 4-game set with Millersville University. The Mounties travel to the Marauders on Friday, April 30 before returning to Helen Lutes Field on Saturday, May 1.
Friday doubleheaders will be played at 2 p.m. followed by a 4 p.m. nightcap, while Saturday will feature contests at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The PSAC Tournament will take place Wednesday, May 5 – Saturday, May 8.
For the full schedule, go to https://gomounties.com/sports/softball/schedule.