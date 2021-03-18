Freshman Maddy Jean hit a pinch-hit grand slam to lead the Mansfield University softball team, but the No. 21 ranked team in the country, West Chester University used an explosive offensive day to remain unbeaten with 13-4, 17-6 home victories on Saturday afternoon, March 13.
In game one, Jean touched them all for the first time in her career, scoring senior Joelle Snyder, freshman Shannon Sisco and junior Lacey O’Donnell during her first at bat of the day in the top of the fifth inning to highlight the Mounties (0-4 overall) afternoon.
O’Donnell and junior Abbey Woodard each added hits, while senior Hannah Breitigan doubled to lead Mansfield.
Madison Melvin, Bri Garber and Trisha Kopinetz combined to go 8-for-11 with nine RBI to lead the Golden Rams (4-0 overall).
Easling (0-2) was handed the loss and WCU’s Marcy Picozzi earned the victory.
In game two, the Mounties struck for two runs in the third, a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth, but the Golden Rams totaled 17 hits and as many runs to secure the run-rule victory. WCU got out of the gates hot, scoring five runs in the first, second and third to put the game out of reach.
Breitigan remained hot in the nightcap, notching two hits and three RBI, while Easling and O’Donnell added doubles.
Freshman Danielle Goff (0-2) was handed the loss and Anna Torrens earned the victory for West Chester. Following her grand slam in game one, Jean made her first appearance on the mound for the Mounties.
Mansfield University head softball coach Edith Gallagher announced on Monday, that the Mounties home opener slated Wednesday at Helen Lutes Field has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 30, beginning at 2 p.m.
The Mounties return to action Friday for a four-game set with East Stroudsburg University.