Senior outfielders Morgan Berndt and Morgan Mesaris were named to the 2023 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, the organization announced on Tuesday, May 16.
The 2023 Academic All-District Softball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom.
The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes softball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees were be announced June 7.
To be eligible for the award a student-athlete must hold at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA or higher, and have played in at least 50 percent of the team’s games.
Berndt, a dual-sport athlete as a member of the Mountaineer field hockey and softball team, was named the Mansfield Creed Award Winner for Creed after wrapping up her career with a perfect 4.0 GPA as a biology major. Berndt, who earned the program’s Most Improved Player Award in 2022, continued that trend as a senior. She improved her hit total by 23, doubles and triples by three and RBIs by seven while hitting her first home run.
Mesaris also excelled in the classroom, showcasing a 3.769 GPA with a concentration in watershed management.
Mesaris earned a starting outfield position as a senior, where she also improved her hits, doubles, walks and runs scored in 2023.