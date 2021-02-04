First-year Head Coach Jamal Johnson and the Mansfield University men's and women's track team have released the full outdoor 2021 schedule.
Both teams are set to compete in six meets after having the 2020 outdoor season canceled a year ago.
The Mountaineers kick-off the outdoor season close to home when they travel to Lock Haven University to compete in the Elliston Early Bird on Saturday, March 27 before taking another short trip to Bloomsburg on Saturday, April 10.
The Mounties travel to Baltimore, Md. on Saturday, April 17 to battle in the Morgan State Legacy Meet.
MU returns to Bloomsburg for the Maroon and Gold Invite on Saturday April 24 before competing in the Lock Haven Qualifier on Friday, April 30 – Saturday, May 1 as the final tune-up for the Conference Championships.
The Mansfield University track and field team closes up the 2021 outdoor season by traveling to Shippensburg University to compete in the PSAC Outdoor Championships on Thursday, May 6 – Saturday, May 8.