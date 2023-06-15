The Mansfield Mountaineer women’s soccer team is excited to announce the dates and times for their summer youth clinic and Prospect I.D. Clinic to be held at Karl Van Norman Field.
SUMMER PROSPECT I.D. CLINIC
Date: July 9
Time: 1:00 PM-5:00 PM
Location: Karl Van Norman Field
Ages Welcome: 9th-12th Grade / Transfer Athletes
Bring: Water, Shin Guards
Mansfield University Women’s Soccer is excited to announce their Summer Prospect ID Clinic on Sunday, July 9th, from 1-5 pm. Open to all young women going into 9th-12th grade and transfers who are interested in playing college soccer at Mansfield University. Student athletes will go through a typical Mansfield Soccer training session ending with small sided and 11v11 play. The session will end with a question and answer session with the team and a tour of our athletic facilities. We are excited to welcome you to Mansfield and show you what our core values of Love, Serve, Grow are all about!
GRADES 3-5
This youth clinic for grades 3-5 will be focused on developing skills such as dribbling, juggling, turning, shielding, passing, receiving, shooting and defending. Skill games will be played but there will not be any scrimmaging.
Date: July 10 – July 13th
Time: 10AM-11:30AM
Check In: 9:30AM
Location: Van Norman Turf Field
Ages Welcome: Entering 3rd-5th Grades
Bring: Water, cleats, size appropriate ball
GRADES 6-8
The youth clinic for grades 6-8 will be focus on developing skills such as dribbling, juggling, 1v1 skills, passing, receiving, turning, shooting and defending. Children will be challenged to use these skills in game type scenarios and will play small sided, 2v2 or 3v3 to improve their skills.
Date: July 10 – July 13th
Time: 12:00PM-1:30PM
Check In: 11:30AM
Location: Van Norman Turf Field
Ages Welcome: Entering 6th-8th Grades
Bring: Water, cleats, shin guards, size appropriate ball
Questions? Contact Head Coach John Shaffer
Email: jshaffer@mansfield.edu
Phone: (570) 662-4454