The Mansfield University women’s soccer team returns home to host Millersville University in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the MU Soccer Field.
The Mounties (1-4-1, 0-3-1 PSAC East) will look to rebound after back-to-back loses following their first win of the season over Roberts Wesleyan College on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The Mountaineers will finally return to the mountain after a pair of road games at PSAC East foes East Stroudsburg University and West Chester University.
The match is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the MU Soccer Field. Fans unable to make the trip can follow the game through the Mountie All-Access live stream and live stats located under the schedule on gomounties.com
QUICK HITS
Rookies have led the way for the Mountaineers on offense so far in 2021. Katelyn Rueppel has a team-high two goals through six games of her first season, while also leading the team with seven shots.
Emily Smith also has a goal on the year and Kerrah Clymer has the lone Mountaineer assist on the season.
In net, sophomore Faith Cameron has 20 saves in her first collegiate season, while senior Stephanie Moir adds a team-high 29 stops.
Seven of the top 10 leaders in minutes are playing in their first season at Mansfield.
SCOUTING THE OPPONENT
The Marauders (2-3-1, 2-3 PSAC East) are also in a two-game slump, falling to Kutztown University, 2-1 on Sept. 22 and West Chester, 2-0 on Saturday.
Before the pair of losses, the Marauders were winners of two straight, defeating PSAC East counterparts, Lock Haven and Shippensburg, 1-0.
Millersville is averaging less than a goal per game and have been outscored by their opponents, 7-5.
Mogan Winchock paves the way offensively for Millersville with a team-high two goals. Reagan Kolinski has 28 saves on the year as the lone goalkeeper to record minutes.
LAST TIME OUT
9/22/2021 | Mounties Drop Road Match to West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Pa. – The Mansfield University women's soccer team fell to Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East foe West Chester University, 6-0, on the road on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
The Mounties fall to 1-4-1 overall and 0-3-1 in conference, while the Golden Rams improve to 4-0-1 overall and in the PSAC East. The Mounties are the lone blemish on West Chester's record, recording a 1-1 tie earlier this season in Mansfield.
Faith Cameron made nine stops in net for the Mounties. Freshman Alexandra Benedict and sophomore Jordan Miller each finished with two shots for MU
ON THIS DATE
9/29/2018 | Mounties Strike Twice In Monumental Soccer Win
CALIFORNIA, Pa. – The Mansfield University women's soccer team came away with a monumental 2-1 victory as they took on the California University of Pennsylvania at the Phillipsburg Soccer Facility in California, Pa. on Saturday, September 29th.
The Mounties had been knocking on the door all week long as this win comes after a stretch of two brilliantly played games, one which came against #25 Millersville University. The 2-1 win over California was the program's first under Head Coach John Shaffer and snapped a 31-game losing streak.
The Mountaineers earned a free kick just eight minutes into the contest, with Chelsea Thomas taking the kick. Thomas placed the free kick into the box where Bria Bittiger connected on the cross to give Mansfield a 1-0 lead. It was Bittiger's third goal of the season in just as many games.
Mansfield struck quickly again when Alexis Bittel collected a pass from McNichol. The junior midfielder Bittel struck a shot past the keeper just two minutes into the second half to put the Mounties up 2-0.
NEXT UP
The Mounties remain home and will host Kutztown University on the turf of Karl Van Norman Field at 5 p.m. in conference action.