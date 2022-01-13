Mansfield University field hockey standout Christie Buyer ’20 was selected for a postgraduate internship with the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA), the organization announced on Friday, Jan. 7.

Selected out of a field of 700 applicants competing for 31 positions, Buyer earned the Administrative Services Internship, which will take place at the NCAA’s main office in Indianapolis starting June, 13, 2022 and running through May 26, 2023.

“Christie is very deserving of this internship and opportunity,” Two-time PSAC Coach of the Year Brittany Hansrote said. “She has worked so hard to get to where she is today, and truly her experiences at Mansfield helped prepare her tremendously for life after undergraduate studies. From the day I met her I knew she was goal-oriented. Christie came to us from New Hampshire and was set on studying business and playing field hockey at a high level in a very competitive conference; she knew what she wanted.”

As an Administrative Services Intern, Buyer will assist the Department of Athletics in day-to-day management of the Department through special projects and event management. Her primary responsibilities will be with the facilities and event management, including game day event staff, game operations manager, ticketing and planning for events.

According to NCAA.org, the internship program gives insight to the inner workings of college sports from the national perspective. Interns over the past 25 years have taken their experience and institutional knowledge onto campuses and into the conference offices as full-time administrators.

Buyer is currently a graduate assistant on the East Stroudsburg University field hockey team, where she is studying to complete her masters degree in sports management this spring.

A four-year standout on the MU field hockey team, Buyer helped turn the program into a top team in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), one of the top conferences in NCAA DII.

“It was no surprise to me that she made an impact on our program instantaneously. She showed leadership skills immediately in many facets of our program, and was a huge reason behind the growth of MUFH. I am incredibly proud of Christie for achieving this goal, and I continue to tell her every time we talk that she is going to accomplish anything she sets her sights on. I believe in her that much and she has proven herself time and time again.”

In 2019, Buyer helped lead the Mounties to 12-7 record, notching the first postseason berth since the 2010 season and the most wins since 2001. The Mountaineers reached No. 10 in the national poll while ranking top-10 nationally in assists per game (seventh, 1.74), save percentage (fifth, .814), defensive saves (sixth, nine) and are tied for ninth in shutouts (six).

As a senior, Buyer started all 19 games, finishing with six goals and five assists, including an assist in the Mounties win over third-ranked Millersville.

Buyer graduated form Mansfield University in 2019 with a bachelors degree in computer information science.