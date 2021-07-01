Mansfield University men’s basketball standout center Trevor English ’20 was named to the 1st-Team All-Portuguese Proliga and All-Imports Team and Center of the Year, announced by Eurobasket.com, following his first full season of professional basketball.
English adjusted to the professional level quickly, while showcasing his dominant presence in the low post with impressive numbers in rebounding and efficient scoring. English averaged 17.2 points and nine rebounds per game to lead AD Galomar to the postseason.
English was signed by AD Galomar, an affiliate of the 1st Division League in the FPA, in August 2020.
“Trevor is an incredibly talented player with a bright future ahead of him,” SML Sports Agency said in an Instagram post (@smlsports). “We are excited to see where his career takes him.”
In just one season with the Mountaineers, English was named Team MVP after finishing third in the conference in rebounding (8.5) and fifth in field goal percentage (.497), while helping the Mounties rank in the top half of the conference in rebounds per game (37) and defensive rebounds per game (26).
The 6-8 center registered nine double-doubles as a senior and was second on the team in scoring at 13.8 points per game after starting his career with three straight 20-point games. English scored in double-digits in 22 games while going over 20 points in six.