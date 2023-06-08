Mansfield Mountaineer women’s cross country and track & field seniors Shelby Alexander and Bailey Morgan were named to the 2022-23 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, the organization announced on Wednesday, May 31.
To be eligible for a nomination to the Academic All-America program, student-athletes must be at least sophomores in academic and athletic standing, must own a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher, must appear in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests and should have significant athletic credentials.
Performances from the cross country, indoor track & field and outdoor track & field seasons are all considered and schools are limited to no more than five nominees.
Athletes on the Academic All-District team automatically advance to the Academic All-America ballot this year.
Alexander secured a 3.69 GPA to wrap up her career in the classroom in the English-Professional Writing department.
Alexander wrapped up her cross country career at the 2023 PSAC Cross Country Championships hosted by Mansfield, where she ran a career best mark of 24:45.3, placing 58th
The Liberty, Pa. native is a two-time Mountaineer Most Improved Athlete and President’s List Student.
Morgan, who studied Respiratory Therapy, finished her career with a GPA of 3.657.
The senior also wrapped up her cross country career at the two championships hosted by the Mounties, where she placed 85th and 113th, respectively.
Morgan also qualified for the 5000-meter run and 3000-meter steeplechase at the 2023 PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships, where she placed 18th and 11th, respectively.