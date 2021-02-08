A Blossburg man is facing charges related to alleged incidents involving a minor in 2018 and 2019.
Kyle Thomas Davy, 24, of Blossburg, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police on Jan. 23 with five counts of disseminating explicate material to a minor and one count each of photograph/film/depiction on a computer a sex act involving a child, criminal use of a communication device and corruption of minors.
On Feb. 15, 2019, an official at a local high school reported that Davy was sending inappropriate emails to a 16-year-old student's school email address. In a search of the juvenile's phone, police reportedly found images of the juvenile and Davy engaged in sexual acts and images of Davy's genitalia that he allegedly sent the juvenile between September 2018 and January 2019. They reportedly told police they and Davy had sexual intercourse in October 2018.
An arraignment is set for Feb. 22 at the Tioga County Courthouse.