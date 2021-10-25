Cowanesque Valley High School in Westfield was evacuated today, Monday, Oct. 25, after officials received a bomb threat.
"We did have a bomb threat. We evacuated all students and staff," Dr. Diana Barnes, superintendent of Northern Tioga School District, told this newspaper. "State police did come in and did a sweep of the building and found nothing that I have heard."
Barnes said police are investigating the incident. She added she was grateful for quick responses from school staff, local police and fire departments and other emergency responders.
"I can't say enough about the staff, they were awesome," said Barnes. "And I cannot say enough for the local police departments from Elkland and Westfield. And state police, the county sheriff, fire departments from Westfield, Knoxville, Elkland. They were all amazing."
A post on the school's Facebook page this afternoon said, "As many of you know we had to evacuate the building today. A huge thank you to students, staff, parents, law enforcement, fire/ambulance departments, Rice’s Transportation and all who assisted today. At this point, our plan is for school to be in session as normal tomorrow [Tuesday]. Again, thank you to all who helped out. We are truly blessed to live in such a great community!"
This story will be updated as more information is received.