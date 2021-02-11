The Bradford County District Attorney has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting clients while he was a private attorney in Towanda.
Chad Salsman, of Wyalusing, was charged on Feb. 3 by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office with three counts of sexual assault, 12 counts of intimidation of witnesses/victims, two counts of promoting prostitution, two counts of obstructing administration of law and five counts of indecent assault.
Salsman was elected district attorney of Bradford County in 2019 and sworn in January 2020. He was already under investigation at this time for the charges, stemming from alleged incidents between 2017 and 2019 while he was a private attorney in Towanda.
According to the affidavit from Shapiro, Salsman “repeatedly used his position to pressure vulnerable female clients into sexual contact at his law office.”
Five women reportedly came forward with similar allegations against Salsman, detailed in the affidavit. He allegedly pressured or forced them to have sex with him in lieu of payment for his legal services or in promise of lesser sentences.
During the Attorney General’s investigation, he was allegedly recorded telling one of the women not to cooperate with the investigation or authorities.
In a letter released to area media, Salsman said, “I was told by the Attorney General’s Office that if I agreed to resign, they would treat me less harshly… Because I committed no crimes, I refused their offer and they kept their word to publicly humiliate me and attempt to destroy my life and career. I am committed to going to trial and vigorously defending myself against these false allegations. I categorically deny the allegations.”
Salsman’s formal arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 22 in front of Judge Maureen Beirne.