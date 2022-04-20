District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer reports that, following a two-day jury trial beginning on April 11 at the McKean County Courthouse in Smethport, Crystal Dawn Knell of Bradford was convicted of threatening two employees of Children and Youth Services.
The investigation began on July 9, 2020, when a caseworker called 911 to report that Knell was threatening her and another employee of CYS. In a second 911 call from the other employee, the employee reported that Knell had pulled a knife.
Knell was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault (by physical menace), felony 2; two counts of simple assault (by physical menace), misdemeanor 2; two counts of terroristic threats, misdemeanor 1; and harassment, summary. She was found not guilty of interfering with the custody of a committed person, misdemeanor 2.
DA Vettenburg-Shaffer said, “The legislature has created a specific crime to punish violence committed against public servants. Public servants who fall in this category include employees of Children and Youth Services, police, firefighters, medical personnel and teachers. The penalty imposed against those convicted of such crimes will serve as punishment for those who commit the crime and will act as a deterrent for others. It will also serve as another tool to protect those who are willing to serve the public in, often, very dangerous circumstances – for which we are very grateful.”
The case was investigated by Officer Anthony Lama of the City of Bradford Police. District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. The defendant will be sentenced by the Judge on May 6 at 9:30 a.m.