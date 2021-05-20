In last week’s article, “Westfield police chief under investigation after allegations by residents,” unclear language was used to describe Laura Clarson’s involvement in Andrew Hummel’s case. She assisted Humane Officer Krys Knecht at the scene, not in the investigation. Also, Hummel was found guilty of three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.
