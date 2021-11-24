State police in Mansfield are looking for information on copper stolen from two Seneca Resources gas pad sites.
Sometime between 7 a.m. Nov. 20 and 1:15 p.m. Nov. 21, an unknown person or persons entered two gas pads on Route 6 and Seymour Hill Road, both in Sullivan Township.
They allegedly cut multiple copper ground straps for machines on the pad. Stolen from each site was $3,800 worth of copper for a total value of $7,600.
It's unknown if the same person or persons stole from both sites. Anyone with information should call state police at 570-662-2151.