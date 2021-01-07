Wellsboro Borough Police Chief Jim Bodine alerts businesses and residents that counterfeit $20 dollar bills are being circulated heavily around the area again.
Counterfeit pens do not work on these bills; the pens show that these are good bills. However, Bodine said the ink being used to print the bills is much darker than a normal bill. If you receive a $20 bill, look for darker green ink.
If you receive a suspect bill, contact the police department in the municipality where the bill was received.