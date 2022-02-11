The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on Feb.y 9, James Burrous, age 47, of Tioga County, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann to 51 months’ imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for his role in a marijuana grow operation.
According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Burrous possessed more than 100 marijuana plants that he intended to distribute. When a search warrant was executed on Burrous’s home in February 2017, other controlled substances such as Dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) and lysergic acid diethylamide (“LSD”) were also recovered.
Co-defendant, Zack Boyer, age 37, of Tioga County, was previously sentenced to 57 months’ imprisonment for his role in conspiring with Burrous to manufacture and distribute controlled substances.
The case was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin prosecuted the case.
This case was also part of the joint federal, state,and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.