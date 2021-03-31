A Covington man was charged with possessing 50 images of child pornography after months of investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.
Dale Edward Davidson, 53, was charged on March 24 with 50 counts of sexual abuse of children (child pornography), felonies of the second degree, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.
According to court documents, on July 23, 2020, blog website Tumblr reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user uploaded a suspected image of child pornography. The tip was turned over to the PA Attorney General’s office, which reportedly confirmed that the image depicted children under the age of 18 engaged in sexual contact.
The email address used with the Tumblr account was reportedly found to be registered to Dale Davidson. The IP (internet protocol) address associated with the account was allegedly traced to an address on Canada Road, Covington, where the AG’s office began surveillance.
On March 24, AG agents and PA State Police troopers executed a search warrant at Davidson’s home. Davidson reportedly told agents that the email address linked to the Tumblr account was his and that images of child pornography could be found on his cell phone.
Agents found at least 50 images of suspected child pornography, 25 of which allegedly depicted children engaged in sexual contact. This was “a small sampling of files located on the devices” at the home, according to the case affidavit.
Davidson faces a preliminary hearing on April 7 in front of Magisterial District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.