The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Dane Ryan Bradley, 22, of Morris, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence impaired, incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence high rate of alcohol 10%-.16% and careless driving. Bradley was charged after he and a passenger were found apparently sleeping at the gas pumps at the Kwik Fill in Lawrence Township Feb. 27. Preliminary alcohol tests read .152%.
Yvonne M. Basilion, 28, of Elmira, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired, incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence of alcohol.08%-.10%, following too closely, and careless driving. Charges were filed after Basilion was observed following the vehicle in front of it too closely. Preliminary alcohol tests read 086%.
Chad Michael Wilson, 47, of Tioga, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, BAC .02 or higher-3rd offense, make repairs/sell/ offensive weapon, driving unregistered vehicle, careless driving and operating a vehicle without the required financial responsibility and failure to operate low beams when approaching within 500 feet or oncoming vehicle. Wilson was stopped by police Feb. 6 when the violation of high beams were observed by officers. Methamphetamine, amphetamine and caffeine were found in Wilson’s blood sample.
Cora Ellen Delsite, 52, of Tioga, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence of high rate of alcohol 16%, violation of vehicle registration, failure to carry license, and violations of restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Preliminary alcohol tests read .254%. The charges were filed after police stopped to assist Delsite when her vehicle became stuck on the ice.
Brandon Lee Clark, 37, of Westfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired incapable of driving safely, violation of driving at a safe speed, careless driving, disregard for traffic lane, passing where prohibited and violation of limitations on driving on left side of road, and restriction on alcoholic beverages. Clark was involved in a motor vehicle accident Jan. 9 in Deerfield Township. Clark refused a blood draw.