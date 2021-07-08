The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Larry Walter Hoyt, 77, of Middlebury was charged by Osceola Township police with driving under the influence impaired/incapable of driving safely and a violation of driving on roadway laned for traffic. Hoyt was stopped when police observed his vehicle crossing the center line of the roadway. Final alcohol tests read .095 percent.
Autumn Teil Pequignot, 28, of Blossburg was charged by Tioga Borough police with possession of controlled substance or counterfeit substance by unauthorized person and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pequignot was allegedly found in possession of a black cylinder with a white powdery substance, plastic bag with a crystal substance inside and another container which tested positive for methamphetamine. Pequignot also possessed hypodermic needles, empty wax packets, a pipe and other items. The items were found in the bathroom at a Tioga business. A video led police to Pequignot who was later found in the bathroom at another business
Benjamin Louis Post, 37, of Elkland was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with making intentional calls to the emergency center for other than emergency purposes and filing a false report, obstruction of administration of law and disorderly conduct. Post allegedly made multiple calls to the communication center with no emergency.
Steven Wayne Sherman, 51, of Elkland was charged by Elkland Borough police with simple assault and harassment. Sherman allegedly struck the female victim in the face with his fist resulting in a broken tooth.