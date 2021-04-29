The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland Magisterial District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Braxton Robert Carpenter, 26, of Canandaigua, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, two counts of careless driving, failure to carry registration and operation of a vehicle without required financial responsibility. Carpenter’s vehicle was stopped after he reportedly caused his tires to break traction with the road. Carpenter refused a blood alcohol test.
Darryl Garth Hoffman Jr., 25, of Lawrenceville, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence of high rate of alcohol .10%-.16%, careless driving and operation of a vehicle with no rear lighting. Preliminary alcohol tests read .135%. The incident occurred March 13 in Lawrence Township.
Victoria Elizabeth Rose, 26, of Tioga, was charged by Tioga Borough Police with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked and operating a vehicle without valid inspection, driving vehicle while Pennsylvania registration is expired.
Robert Micha Silvernail, 54, of Lawrenceville, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of heist rate of alcohol, disregard to traffic lane (single), exceeding speed limit by 17 mph and driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely and careless driving. The vehicle was stopped by police when it was observed traveling over the white fog line and the yellow center line. Preliminary alcohol tests read .163%.