The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Tracy Anne Furniss, 40, of Elkland was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with intentional possession controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed after drugs and paraphernalia were found during a house visit conducted by the Tioga County Probation Department in Lawrence Township.
Dalton Kenneth McCullen, 24, of Westfield was charged by Elkland Borough Police driving under the influence of high rate of alcohol or controlled substance. Driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance generally impaired /incapable of driving safely, and violation of speed limits. MCullen was stopped by police for the speeding violation as McCullen was traveling 38 mph in a posted 25 mph zone. Preliminary alcohol tests read .114 percent.
Adam J. Putman, 36, of Lawrenceville was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with intentional possession of controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed after drugs and paraphernalia were found during a house visit conducted by the Tioga County Probation Department in Lawrence Township.
Michael Steven Schadt, 36, of Westfield was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and failure to have rear lights. Schadt was stopped when police observed no rear lights on the vehicle. Preliminary alcohol tests read .105 percent.
Ashley M. Smith, 36 of Lawrenceville was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with intentional possession of controlled substance by a person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed after drugs and paraphernalia were found during a house visit conducted by the Tioga County Probation Department in Lawrence Township.
Roger Dale Watson, 39, of Westfield was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with intentional possession of controlled substance by a person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed after drugs and paraphernalia were found during a house visit conducted by the Tioga County Probation Department in Lawrence Township.