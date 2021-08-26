The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Isaiah James Keyes, 19, of Williamsport was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, exceeding posted speed limit by 18 miles per hour, careless driving and driving while license is suspended/revoked. The charges were filed after police stopped the vehicle allegedly traveling at 88 miles per hour.
Jason Andrew Gleason, 39, of Osceola was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence, driving under the influence of high rate of alcohol, careless driving, obscured plate and improper tires/general violation. Gleason was allegedly stopped for having the tires extend beyond the truck body. Preliminary alcohol tests read .113 percent.
Steven Ray VanGorden, 69, of Elkland was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of high rate of alcohol, disregard to traffic lane, careless driving and failure to keep right. The charges were filed after police stopped VanGorden for crossing the center line traveling into oncoming traffic. Preliminary alcohol tests read .110 percent.