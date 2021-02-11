The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Magisterial Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Corey D. Wheatcraft, 29, of Addison, N.Y. was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with simple assault, harassment, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wheatcraft allegedly was involved in a domestic dispute, at which time the items were found on his person.
Paul Eric Paxson, 30, of Tioga was charged by Tioga Borough Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, reckless driving, disregard for traffic lane, failure to drive on the right side of the roadway violation of meeting vehicle traveling in opposite direction, with having a windshield obstruction. Paxson allegedly was operating a vehicle with snow on the windshield which led to his vehicle nearly striking another.
Koby R. Klein, 21, of Auburn, N.Y. was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Klein allegedly had cocaine and scales in his possession. Police were originally called to a possible burglary at a Lawrence Township business Jan. 30.