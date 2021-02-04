The following individuals saw court action before District Judge James Edgcomb:
Edward Martin Balada, 18, of Elkland was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, abandoning a vehicle on highway and improper stop. Balada allegedly took a victim’s vehicle without permission, drove it, caused damage to the vehicle and left it in the roadway in Lawrence Township.
Robert A. Desandro, 66, of Tioga was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft of services. Desandro allegedly obtained a cab ride and failed to pay the $110 to the driver.
Michael J. Cobb, 45, of Mansfield was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence high level of alcohol .16 percent or higher, disregard for traffic lane, traveling too slow for conditions and careless driving. Cobb was stopped by police as he was traveling at 35 mph in a 70 mph zone and was unable to maintain lane of travel. Preliminary alcohol tests read .227 percent.
Corey Joseph Kemp, 26, of Lawrenceville was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to have rear lights. Kemp was stopped by police for inoperable registration plate lights.