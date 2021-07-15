The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Steven Gardner, 44, of Osceola was charged by Tioga Borough police with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Gardner was allegedly in possession of 23 plants, loose marijuana and a glass pipe, as well as items used to grow marijuana. The items were found during an investigation into a stolen ATV and subsequent interview in April 2019. Additional charges were filed following an incident in Knoxville July 3 when Gardner was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. In July, Gardner allegedly had THC wax, vape/electronic cigarette and rolling papers on his person.
Michael J. Pack, 39, of Elmira, N.Y. was charged by Elkland borough police with violations of a person not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms; flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment; manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance; resisting arrest; false identification; knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance; the use of or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Pack was allegedly in possession a 12 gauge shotgun and a long rifle, 41.72 grams of crystal methamphetamine, scales, pick/scraper and sandwich bags. Pack allegedly gave police a name other than his own, and ran from police when they attempted to arrest him on a warrant connected to the false name given by Pack.
Dennis A. Emmick, 38, of Nelson was charged by Lawrence Township police with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Emmick was a passenger in a vehicle where three plastic wrappers were found and tested positive for fentanyl compound or methamphetamine.