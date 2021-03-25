The following individuals faced court actions in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Joseph A. Gontarz, 42, of Tioga was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence high rate of alcohol, careless driving and violation of period for requiring lighted lamps, violation of restrictions on alcoholic beverages, disregard traffic lane. Police stopped Gontarz after observing him operating a vehicle without head lights on after leaving a parking lot on State Route 287. Preliminary alcohol test read .289 percent.
Sheldon Glenn Paul Peet, 35, of Wellsboro was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of robbery-threat immediate serious injury, burglary-overnight accommodations; person present, criminal trespass-enter structure, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Peet allegedly entered a residence in Westfield Borough occupied by two victims and took $680 in cash.
Brandon Lee Tuttle, 36, of Westfield was charged by Westfield Borough Police with simple assault and harassment. Tuttle allegedly struck two juvenile victims and shoved the victims into the wall of a residence in Westfield Borough Feb. 24.
Anthony Robert Tammaro, 30, of Sabinsville was charged by Elkland Borough Police with possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed after drug paraphernalia was found in the parking lot of a local business