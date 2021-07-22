The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Logan T. Windnagle, 21, of Cameron Mills, N.Y. was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence highest rate of alcohol, and equipment violation for not having rear lights on the vehicle. Preliminary alcohol tests read .162 percent.
Andre L. Rinebold, 18, of Wellsboro was charged by Lawrence Township police with criminal trespass, criminal mischief and corruption of minors. Rinebold allegedly attempted to break-in to the concession stand at Cowanesque Lake South Shore. A minor male was asked to assist in the failed attempted break in.
Samuel Allen Hebe, 24, of Carbondale was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with burglary, overnight accommodation, no person present, criminal trespass-break into structure, criminal mischief-damage property and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Hebe allegedly damaged a camper and gained entry to it without permission from the owner. A hypodermic needle was found on Hebe at the time of the search.
Roger D. Hurd, 24, of Mainesburg was charged by Westfield borough police with driving under the influence controlled substance not medically prescribed and driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance impaired/incapable of driving. Charges were filed after police responded to a report of a person passed out in a vehicle.