The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Michael Anthony Relaford, 23 of Elkland was charged by Elkland Borough Police with driving under the influence of controlled substance, resisting arrest, violation of maximum speed limit and careless driving. The charges were filed when police determined Relaford was traveling at 60 miles per hour in a posted 25 miles per hour zone.
Brandon Michael Gonnella, 21, of Fulton, N.Y. was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with rape of a child, incest of a minor, corruption of minor, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize, indecent exposure, indecent assault person less than 13 years of age. Gonnella allegedly had sexual contact with a minor female Oct. 19, 2019.
Daniel Lynn Hannan, 42, of Bath, N.Y. was charged by Elkland Borough Police with driving under the influence of controlled substance, possession substance/counterfeit substance by unauthorized person, possession of small amount of marijuana, and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, Charges were filed after police responded to a report of a male individual passed out in a truck Nov. 24. Multiple items of paraphernalia including seven smoking devices, a hypodermic needle, three glass pipes with residue and two scales.
Michael Gilbert, 63, of Lawrenceville was charged by Lawrence Township Police Department with altered, forged or counterfeit documents and plates, fraudulent use or removal of registration plate, and violation of registration and certificate of title. Gilbert allegedly operated a pickup truck with expired plates from another vehicle when stopped by police Oct. 13.