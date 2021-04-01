The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Jason D. Kriebel, 36, of Millerton was charged by Tioga Borough Police with criminal trespass after an incident at the Pump N’ Pantry. Kriebel had been given notice of trespass by an authorized person earlier and allegedly returned to the store March 4.
Morgan Estella Gotshall, 35, of Lindley, N.Y. was charged by Tioga Borough Police with possession of marijuana, controlled substances, paraphernalia and operation of a motor vehicle without official certificate of inspection.
William V. Fleishman, 65, of Bath, N.Y. was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of control substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of turning movements and required signals and careless driving.
Miranda Jean White, 26, of Elkland was charged by Elkland Borough Police with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and harassment.