The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Jessie M. Wilson, 34, of Tioga was charged by Lawrence Township Police Department with flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment. Wilson allegedly fled after being told there was a warrant for his arrest due to a complaint of theft of services.
Elizabeth Anne Martin, 37, of Tioga was charged by Tioga Borough Police with disorderly conduct and simple trespass after an incident in February. Martin was allegedly at two residences and a business where she was not welcome.
James Michael Bailey, 28, and Betty J. Trentini, 53, both of Elkland, were each charged by Elkland Borough Police with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. Police responded to a call to find an armed man, Trentini, Bailey and another woman. The police secured the gun which the owner was permitted to carry. During the incident Bailey allegedly grabbed and attempted to shove an officer. During attempts to detain Trentini she allegedly failed to comply, struck the officer and attempting to break free.
Austin Douglas Cline, 24, of Westfield was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence high rate of alcohol, driving under the influence/incapable of driving safely, and careless driving. Cline was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Dec. 27, 2020 in Knoxville Borough at the intersection of Main Street and South Water Street. His preliminary alcohol tests read .128%.