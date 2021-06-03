The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Fred Donald Brown II, 74, of Tioga, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence high rate of alcohol, careless driving, operation with no rear lights and illegal parking on bridge/tunnel. Brown was stopped by police as the third rear brake light on the vehicle was not operational. Preliminary alcohol tests read .119 percent.
Whittany Marie Sanders, 27, of Binghamton, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence of high rate of alcohol, careless driving, and failure to keep right. Sanders was stopped by police when observed traveling north in the southbound lane. Preliminary alcohol tests read .164 percent.
Lowell H. Taft, 55 of Westfield, was charged by Westfield Borough Police with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance. The charges were filed after police responded to a call reporting two people passed out in a running vehicle. Blood tests were positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.