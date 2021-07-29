The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court Report, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
James E. Kelley, 47, of Millerton was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with aggravated assault — attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. The charges were filed after an altercation involving firearms in Jackson Township. Kelley allegedly pointed a firearm at the male victim and threatened to shoot the victim.
Leonard L. Fenton, 57, of Pine City, N.Y. was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with defiant trespass actual communication, disorderly conduct and harassment. Fenton allegedly failed to leave the victim’s residence in Jackson Township after being told to leave and threatened bodily harm to the male victim.
Conrad Xavier Tomb, 21, of Westfield was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with disorderly conduct, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and harassment after an incident. Charges were filed when police responded to a welfare check/ disturbance July 11 in Westfield Borough. Tomb allegedly attempted to strike a male victim and was found in possession of a hypodermic needle.
Kelley Christine Watson, 50, of Tioga was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence of alcohol .08–.10% and careless driving. Charges were filed after police responded to a report of a woman passed out in a vehicle. Preliminary alcohol tests read .08%.