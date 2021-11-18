The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Talitha Fulk, 18, of Knoxville was charged by Westfield Bborough police with threat to use weapon of mass destruction factual basis and disorderly conduct-hazardous physical offensive conduct. Fulk, also known as Hope Snyder, allegedly left a bomb threat Oct. 25 at the Cowanesque Valley High School which caused the occupants of a building, place of assembly or facility of public transportation to be diverted from their normal or customary operations. The threat caused the evacuation of all Cowanesque Valley Students and staff October 25, diverting them from their normal or customary operation.
Lewis J. Wisor, 21, of Addison, N.Y. was charged by Lawrence Township police with theft by deception and bad check. Wisor allegedly issued a check for $504.10 Sept. 29 at Halls Home and Lumber, Inc. in Lawrence Township. The check was issued on a closed account.
Brandon E. Mead, 37, of Knoxville was charged by Elkland borough police with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Mead was also charged with operation of a vehicle without official certificate of inspection. Mead was stopped by police Nov. 4 while traveling on west Main Street, Elkland.