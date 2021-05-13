The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court; Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Regina Marie Dean, 36, of Tioga was charged by Tioga Borough Police Department with possession or counterfeit substance by unauthorized person and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. Dean allegedly was in possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamines and amphetamines, heroin and diazepam while a passenger in a car during a traffic stop.
Mark Anthony Hopper, 31, of Tioga was charged by Tioga Borough Police with driving under the influence of controlled substance, driving under the influence controlled substance, possession of substance/counterfeit substance by unauthorized person, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, careless driving and violations of driving on roadways laned for traffic. Hopper was stopped by police after being observed crossing the yellow center line and white solid fog lines multiple times.
David Don Hugh Flynn, 36, no address, was charged by Elkland Borough Police with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct May 2. Flynn was approached by police after he reportedly failed to leave property on which he trespassed. Flynn refused to cooperate with the borough police officer. Other officers were dispatched and assisted in removing Flynn from a vehicle on the property.
David Paul Clark, 33, of Middlebury Center was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under high rate of alcohol .10-16%, careless driving, failure to keep right, improper right turn, resisting arrest, turning violations and required signals, and failure to have operating rear lights. Preliminary alcohol tests read .154%.
Shawna Alana Lee Cooper, 26, of Lawrenceville was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with simple assault and harassment after an incident May 2. Cooper allegedly scratched and marked the male victim.
Jessy Leon Cole, 32, of Knoxville was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence high rate of alcohol .10%-16%, careless driving, disregard for traffic lane and operating with no rear lighting. Preliminary alcohol tests read .108%.