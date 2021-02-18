The following individuals saw court action in the Elkland District Magisterial Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Christopher Michael Littrel, 36, of Tioga was charged by Tioga Borough Police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of automobile. Littrel allegedly stole a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and operated it without permission of the owner.
Elizabeth Jo Stinger, 23, of Middlebury Center was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, improper display of plate card, operation of an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stinger allegedly possessed heroin which was found during a traffic stop.
Brent Sherman Erhard, 26, of Millerton was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. Erhard allegedly picked up the female victim by the throat and neck area and slammed her to the ground.
Frank McDowell, 20, of Mansfield was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct. McDowell allegedly pointed a bolt action 6.5 Creedmoor rifle at two victims. Charges were filed after a video of the incident was revealed.
Harry Galen Mollenkopf, 50, of Millerton was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence high rate of alcohol, careless driving and violation on restrictions of alcoholic beverages. Mollenkopf allegedly was sleeping in a running vehicle parked along the roadway in Jackson Township. Preliminary alcohol tests read .160 percent.