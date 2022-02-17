The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Darian Datus Samu Short, 19, of Cogan Station was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Short allegedly removed items belonging the victim when he moved from a furnished rented space in Tioga. The items were valued at $679.97.
Daryl Scott Mitchell, 33, of Lawrenceville was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with criminal mischief for damaging property. Mitchell allegedly damaged the driver’s window and items inside of a Dodge Nitro and a Toyota Tacoma. Total damage is estimated at $1,440.
Dominic Vincent Trentini, 53, of Elkland was charged by Elkland Borough Police with theft of property. Trentini allegedly claimed money that belonged to the victim when the money was found by another person.
Amy Jo Geist, 45, of Elkland was charged by Elkland Borough Police with possession of marijuana, use of or possession of drug paraphernalia. The Tioga County Probation Department was attempting to make contact with Geist and requested assistance due to health concerns. The charges were filed after a well fair check led to the items.
Jason Orion Gutshall, 32, of Westfield was charged by Elkland Borough Police with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, faulty exhaust system and operating a vehicle while privilege is suspended.