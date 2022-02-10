The following individuals faced action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Matthew Eddington, 27, of Tioga was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft after an incident in January in a business in Tioga. Eddington allegedly removed items from the store without paying for them. The drug paraphernalia, a glass smoking pipe, was found during the investigation.
William Wesley Humbert, 62, of Knoxville was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, and violation of posted speed limit. Humbert was stopped by police for allegedly exceeding the posted speed limit.
Edward Larson, 52, of Westfield was charged by Westfield borough police with burglary, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespass. Larson allegedly removed tools valued at $8,000 from a location in Westfield in January.
Richard Loren Davis, 49, of Westfield was charged by Westfield borough police with receiving stolen property. Davis allegedly attempted to sell tools that were stolen from a location in Westfield in January.