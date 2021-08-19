The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Lowell H. Taft, 55, of Westfield was charged by state police with possession of a shotgun with a barrel length of less than 18 inches and use/possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 4.
Bradley W. Perry, 36, of Bath, N.Y. was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with defiant trespass actual communication and disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense after an incident in Westfield. Perry allegedly refused to leave a location after being told to go.
Herman Dennis Wood, 36, of Millerton was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence of a high rate of alcohol, careless driving, and operating with no headlights. Preliminary alcohol tests read .124 percent.