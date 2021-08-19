Gavel
stock image

The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.

Lowell H. Taft, 55, of Westfield was charged by state police with possession of a shotgun with a barrel length of less than 18 inches and use/possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 4.

Bradley W. Perry, 36, of Bath, N.Y. was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with defiant trespass actual communication and disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense after an incident in Westfield. Perry allegedly refused to leave a location after being told to go.

Herman Dennis Wood, 36, of Millerton was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence of a high rate of alcohol, careless driving, and operating with no headlights. Preliminary alcohol tests read .124 percent.

