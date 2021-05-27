The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Donald Scott Carr, 45, of Elkland was charged by Elkland Borough Police with endangering the welfare of a child, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, violation of registration and certificate of title, operation of a vehicle without proper registration or inspection, violation of protective equipment for motorcycle rider, and violation of certain passengers prohibited on an autocycle. Carr allegedly operated a motorcycle with a 10-month-old child strapped to his back in a baby carrier.
Harold J. Monk, 66, of Tioga was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with indecent assault forcible compulsion. Monk allegedly had unwanted physical contact with the victim in April.
William James Post, 30, of Westfield was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered, possession of small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to notify change of address, violation of repairs, sale, etc. of offensive weapons. Post was charged after the Tioga County Probation Department allegedly found white crystal substance on his person along with 14 additional items inside the shed where Post was staying including: two grinders, a scale, rolling papers, 10 glass smoking devices and black metal knuckles.
Cathleen Marie Surine, 47, of Tioga was charged by Elkland Borough Police with knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled or counterfeit substance by a person not registered under the act, possession of small amount of marijuana for personal use, use or possession of drug paraphernalia for the purpose of ingesting, inhaling or otherwise introducing into the human body a controlled substance, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, violation of drivers required to be licensed, unauthorized transfer or use of registration, violation of registration and certificate of title, operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection and failure to possess required financial responsibility. Surine was stopped when the officer observe a vehicle with a New York inspection sticker and an expired Pennsylvania license plate.