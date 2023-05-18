The following individuals will appear in Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Rolando Colon, 39, of Knoxville was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by unlawful taking-moveable property and receiving stolen property. Colon allegedly removed electrical equipment from an abandoned building on State Route 49.
Angelo Lee Dyke, 22, of Knoxville was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft of three triple circuit breakers, a double circuit breaker and one electrical box valued at $370. The incident occurred March 23 in Deerfield Township.
Brandon L. Putman, 25, of Potter County Jail was charged by Westfield Borough Police with theft by deception and receiving stolen property. On August 3, 2022, Putman allegedly paid for a Hibachi grill with money that was found to be counterfeit.