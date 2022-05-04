The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Clayton James Van Sherman, 18, of Westfield was charged by Elkland Borough Police with possession of offensive weapon, possession of small amount of marijuana and violation of unlawful activities for having tinted windows on the vehicle. The operator was found to be in possession of brass knuckles and marijuana blunt when the vehicle was stopped due to the inability to see through the driver’s window.
Jennifer Lynn Snyder, 44, of Millerton was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and criminal mischief. Snyder allegedly drove a truck into a structure in Lawrence Township during a domestic dispute. Two employees and Snyder’s husband were in the store at the time. The owner (victim) was on the porch where the vehicle impacted the store. Another employee was near the front of the store.