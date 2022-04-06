The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Nathan Lane Bachert, 25, of Millerton was charged by Elkland Borough Police with criminal trespass and harassment after an incident March 14. Bachert allegedly entered a residence within the borough without permission of the resident.
John J. Bathgate, 45, of Middlebury Center was charged by Pennsylvania State Police after an incident in Tioga Township. Bathgate was charged with possession of firearm without a valid license, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance an expired registration, and operation of a vehicle without official certificate of inspection. Bathgate was stopped by police who observed that his vehicle registration had expired.
Jennifer E. Heist, 33, of Westfield was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with terroristic threats and harassment. Heist allegedly made threats to harm two individuals March 18.