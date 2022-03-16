The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Kylee Rae Cooper, 21, of Mansfield was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Cooper allegedly took a vehicle without permission from Jackson Township. Cooper was in a different vehicle on State Route 15 when a traffic stop was initiated. Cooper was found to be in possession of syringes and glassine baggies.
Michael Alan Bloom, 31, of Knoxville was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, careless driving, disregard to traffic lane, and failure to keep right. Bloom was stopped by police after the vehicle crossed center line. Bloom alleged refused Standardized Field Sobriety Test, chemical breath test and failed to sign implied consent and Penn DOT DL-26A a chemical testing warning and report.
Carl Alan Wainwright, 54, of Tioga was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, careless driving, disregard traffic lane and operating with no rear lights. Wainwright allegedly operated a vehicle with a non-functioning brake light and crossed the white fog line. Wainwright refused Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Wainwright also refused chemical breath test however agreed to sign the Penn DOT DL-26A a chemical testing warning and report.
Kristy L. Leeman, 28, of Cortland, N.Y. was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct after an incident in Westfield Borough. Leeman allegedly struck a female victim in the face with a closed fist.
Tyler W. Roe, 45, of Osceola was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving at an unsafe speed, disregard for traffic lane, and failure to supply the required financial responsibility, careless driving, and reckless driving after being involved in accident damage to unattended vehicle or property in which he failed to stop and provide information. Roe allegedly operated a vehicle involved in an accident in Osceola Township along State Route 49.