The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Kevin Andrew Bieser, 19, of Westfield was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence of high rate of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, purchase, consumption, possession and or transportation of alcohol beverage by a minor, careless driving, disregard to traffic lane, and failure to keep right. Police stopped Bieser after his vehicle crossed the yellow center line. Preliminary alcohol tests read .121 percent.
Marion Martin Cook, 64, of Woodhull, N.Y. was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence high rate of alcohol, driving with an expired registration, careless driving, disregard to traffic lanes, operated a vehicle with no rear lighting as required, and failure to keep right. Cook was stopped due to the inoperable third brake light.
Mary G. Francine, 56, of Cocoa, Fla. was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. Police stopped Francine for speeding, then reportedly found the items leading to the charges.