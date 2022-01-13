The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Molly Ann White, 51, of Westfield was charged by Pennsylvania State Police driving under the influence/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence high rate of alcohol, .10-.16%, disregard for traffic lane, careless driving and depositing waste, refuse, rubbish etc. from a vehicle onto the highway, property or water. Police stopped White after she allegedly crossed the double yellow line and threw a lit cigarette from the vehicle. Preliminary alcohol tests read .11%.
Kevin Robert Gemmell, 53, of Knoxville was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence high rate of alcohol, .16% or greater, failure to keep right, not discontinuing signal, and careless driving. Gemmell allegedly drove over to the right side of the roadway several times and failed to deactivate the turning signal. Preliminary alcohol tests read .16%.
Brian Scott Whittle, 49, of Lawrenceville was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence high rate of alcohol, .10-.16%, careless driving, and violations of turning movements and required signals. Police charged Whittle after he was stopped for failure to signal a left turn. Preliminary alcohol tests read .154%.
Dereck Scott Taylor, 24, of Lawrenceville was charged by Elkland Borough Police with possession of controlled substance or counterfeit substance. Taylor allegedly dropped a baggie containing less than a gram of methamphetamine inside an Elkland business.
Neal Matthew Brown, 18, of Millerton was charged by Lawrence Township Police with possession of marijuana after an incident at 33 Junction Cross Road where Brown and a minor allegedly smoked marijuana.
David Don Hugh Flynn, 36, no address, was charged by Elkland Borough Police with criminal trespass. Flynn allegedly had been notified that he was not allowed to enter the Forestview Manor but entered the property on Dec. 1, 5, and 6, 2021. Flynn had been arrested for the same thing in May 2021.
Tucker Thomas Michael Ham, 23, of Warren Center was charged by Elkland Borough Police with possession of 12.02 gram of crystal methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, violation of registration and certificate of title required, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. A passenger attempted to flee the scene but was unsuccessful. An additional 29.72 grams of crystal methamphetamine was located, shotgun shells, a Glock .40 caliber handgun, baggies and hypodermic needles were found during a search of the vehicle.
Gage Frances Sorge, 18, of Tioga was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with burglary, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Sorge and two others allegedly entered a residence in Tioga Borough Dec. 12, 2021 and attempted to remove items. Sorge was also found to be in possession of a glass smoking device.
Scott A. Stewart, 49, of Nelson, was charged by Lawrence Township Police with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and public drunkenness after an incident Dec. 28, 2021. Stewart allegedly was on the victim’s porch screaming and yelling. An outstanding warrant on Stewart was also served and he was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Those charges were filed after police received reports of an individual lying in the road on State Route 49 Sept. 3, 2020.