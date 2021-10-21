The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Magisterial Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Pamela Kay Corinha, 61, of Elkland was charged by Lawrence Township police with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance generally impaired incapable of driving safely, and driving under the influence of alcohol .08 - .10 percent. The charges were filed after a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 49 and Route 15 exit ramp Oct. 6.
Jeremy B. Crane, 42, of Corning, N.Y. was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired and incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence of high level of alcohol, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, make repairs, sell, or possession of offensive weapon, and violation of restriction on alcoholic beverages. The charges were filed after police responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch in Lawrence Township. Preliminary alcohol tests read .173 percent.
Eric Massey, 51, of Tioga was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. The drugs and other items were found during the serving of a felony arrest warrant in July. Items found included 150 glassine bags containing suspected fentanyl, seven oxycodone pills, crystalline substance similar to crystal methamphetamine, less than 30 grams of suspected marijuana, white powdery substance similar to powdered cocaine, a digital scale, two cell phones and $840.
Ryan Lee Sackett, 27, of Westfield was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief. Sackett allegedly removed a catalytic converter, valued at $732.57, from the victim’s 2008 Saturn VUE without permission on July 21 in Westfield Township.
Cathleen M. Surine, 47, of Tioga was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, operation of vehicle without required financial responsibility, expired registration, displayed a plate card on improper vehicle, operated vehicle without no valid inspection, fake inspection sticker and operating a vehicle while operator privilege is suspended or revoked. Police stopped Surine when it was determined that the vehicle’s registration was not on file through PennDOT.