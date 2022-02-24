The following individuals faced court action in the Elkland District Court, Judge James Edgcomb presiding.
Daryl Scott Mitchell, 33, of Lawrenceville was charged by Lawrence Township Police with simple and criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and loitering or prowling at nighttime. Mitchell allegedly attempted to enter a home where he was unknown to the victim.
Barry Mead Jr., 41, of Wellsboro was charged by Westfield Borough Police with resisting arrest or other law enforcement. It is alleged that Mead attempted to flee police and pushed into the officer. Mead allegedly grabbed at the officer’s hands and arms while he was attempting to handcuff Mead.
Nicholas Vettese, 59, of Coudersport was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence of high rate of alcohol and three counts of driving under the influence of controlled substance, Preliminary tests read .081 percent Blood Alcohol Concentration and Schedule II, Schedule III and Schedule IV drugs.
Melissa Marie Cody, 35, of Tioga was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, careless driving, violation of turning movements and driving under the influence of high rate of alcohol. Preliminary breath tests read .107 percent.
Sean Andrew Gleason, 30, of Tioga was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with violation of speed limits, driving under the influence of alcohol impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence of high rate of alcohol, and careless driving. Gleason was stopped after the officer observed the vehicle crossing the white fog line and increasing speed to 75 in a 55 mile per hour zone.